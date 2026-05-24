I've Seen Enough, Let Ross Matthews Host Every 90 Day Fiancé Tell-All

If Ross Matthews is the permanent replacement host for 90 Day Fiancé tell-all specials, I'd be thrilled. With Part 1 of his 90 Day: The Single Life debut available with an HBO Max subscription, and a second part on the way, I'm already ready to hand him the keys to the kingdom.

I love Shaun Robinson and am happy for what she's done for the franchise during her tenure, but boy, what a breath of fresh air. If Matthews is a part of every other tell-all on the 2026 TV schedule, that'd be alright with me.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ross Matthews Challenged The Cast In A Way We've Never Seen

I think from the opening minutes of the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, what stuck out to me was that Ross Matthews was not just giving lip service when he said he was a fan of 90 Day Fiancé. Sure, his hosting is likely a paid gig, but it also seems remarkably clear he's watched the season. He was up to date on what's happening with Kim Menzies' love life, and even had the presence of mind to challenge her boyfriend Wayne on whether it was a legitimate relationship after Sophie Sierra said the wording felt more casual.

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What's more impressive to me, as a diehard who's covered this franchise for years, is that Matthews filmed this tell-all ahead of the broadcast of around half the season, and yet his questions are on point with many things viewers were wanting to know. To me, that shows he's dialed into the fandom legitimately, and not just saying so to help grease the palms of TLC.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ross Thrived At Asking What The Fans Wanted To Know

I think I particularly like how Ross Matthews has challenged Colt Johnson, considering he's been part of a 90 Day relationship that's split after marriage, not once, but twice. It seemed like he was on a redemption arc after breaking his leg on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, but by the end of 90 Day: The Single Life, it seems evident he's back to his old habit of getting in relationships and then fooling around online with other women.

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There comes a point as a fan where Colt shrugging his shoulders and offering some vague excuse for why he's still doing this years later doesn't cut it for me. I was relieved Ross Matthews felt the same way and wasn't going to let him just skate on by with zero excuses. I do wish we had gotten more on why anyone thought it'd be great for him to move in with Cortney Reardanz's new boyfriend, but maybe that'll come up in Part 2.

Matthews is a good ringmaster in the circus of a tell-all, and seems to thrive when the moments get chaotic. Before this, Shaun Robinson became famous for her "let's put a pin in this" response to drama escalating, and we were always left hanging when it felt like there was more to say. Granted, we have a much larger sample size to judge Robinson on compared to Matthews, but I love what I'm seeing thus far.

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We'll see if he finishes strong as Part 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all airs on TLC on Monday, May 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm sure there are a few more surprises for viewers that we don't know yet, and I can't wait to see what we find out.