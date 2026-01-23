Win a Blu-ray of Bugonia
We have five copies to give away!
The latest film by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia has just racked up four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. A remake of Korean director Jang Joon-hwan's 2003 film Save The Green Planet!, it follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the CEO of a pharmaceutical company (played by Emma Stone) because they believe she is an alien out to destroy humanity.
SFX’s reviewer called the film a “funny, moody and emotionally satisfying farce”, adding that it is “that rare remake which actually finds new things to say rather than simply pumping out a carbon copy of the original”.
Bugonia is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 2 February. Bonus-wise, you get “The Birth Of The Bees”, a 23-minute Making Of. We have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, Electronic Sound, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
