Win a Blu-ray of Bugonia

The latest film by Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia has just racked up four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. A remake of Korean director Jang Joon-hwan's 2003 film Save The Green Planet!, it follows two conspiracy-obsessed young men who kidnap the CEO of a pharmaceutical company (played by Emma Stone) because they believe she is an alien out to destroy humanity.

SFX’s reviewer called the film a “funny, moody and emotionally satisfying farce”, adding that it is “that rare remake which actually finds new things to say rather than simply pumping out a carbon copy of the original”.

Bugonia is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD from 2 February. Bonus-wise, you get "The Birth Of The Bees", a 23-minute Making Of.

