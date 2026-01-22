After Sinners Actors (Mostly) Got Snubbed From The Globes, The Oscars Gave Two Outstanding Performances Their Flowers

The horror genre has been experiencing a renaissance for years now, and 2025 was another big one for scary movie. Some of the best horror movies in recent memory happened to come out of Warner Bros., including both Weapons and Sinners. The latter was another triumph by Ryan Coogler, and has gotten a number of major nods this Awards Season. But a number of the movie's outstanding performances were snubbed at the 2026 Golden Globes, to the dismay of fans like me. But this year's Oscar nominations are here, and folks like Delroy Lindo and Wunmi Mosaku finally got their flowers.

Sinners' performance snubs stung at the Globes, despite the project (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) getting honored for a number of other categories. But fans held out hope for Delroy Lindo, and not only did he end up with an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, but Wunmi Mosaku got a Best Supporting Actress nod for her emotional and badass performance as Annie. And I'm honestly just so happy about the way things turned out.

Over the years, there have been plenty of times where the Globes and Oscars have a discrepancy in their nominations. They are two different voting bodies, so it's really about personal taste. And after Sinners crushed at the box office, I'm so happy that the movie's outstanding supporting performances are being recognized. We'll just have to see if Lindo or Mosaku manage to snatch a trophy this March.

Delroy Lindo played harmonica player Delta Slim in Sinners, and brought a ton of joy to the movie's runtime... until the vampires showed up. His sacrifice in the final battle was moving, and after Lindo was snubbed for his role in Spike Lee's Da Five Bloods, his nomination this year feels particularly satisfying for fans of the 73 year-old actor.

As for Wunmi Mosaku, her character Annie was the heart of Sinners' story. Her grief over her late child was palpable throughout the performance, including the character's tragic final scene. What's more, she was the only one who recognized that vampires were among them, helping to prepare the rest of the characters for the battle to come. It's my personal favorite performance in the movie, and seeing the Lovecraft Country actress get her for Academy Award nomination is super thrilling and deserved.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In the end, Sinners made history with a whopping 16 Oscar nominations, and is now the most-nominated film of all time. This is a huge accomplishment, especially since the horror genre has historically struggled to be taken serious during Awards Season. Now I'm curious to see how many wins the movie pulls off; there are a ton of categories up for grabs, including Michael B. Jordan's dual performance, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Picture. Wunmi Mosaku will be competing against another A+ horror performance: Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys from Weapons.

All will be revealed when the Academy Awards air on March 15th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. For now, Sinners can be streamed over on HBO Max.