After Sinners Broke Academy Awards Records, It’s Gotten An A+ Popcorn Bucket (And I Want It)

Since its release last year, Sinners has toppled box office records, become a cultural phenomenon, and become the first movie to receive 16 Academy Award nominations. You would think there is nothing else for Ryan Coogler’s socially-conscious vampire movie to do, right? Well, you’d be wrong because one of last year’s best movies has gotten an A+ popcorn bucket, and I want it.

AMC Theatres and Proximity Media have teamed up for one killer popcorn bucket for the rerelease of Sinners following all those Academy Award nominations. Let me tell you, this thing is a work of art and stands above just about every other iteration released so far, even that eye-popping Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning container that came out last summer. I mean, just look at this piece of movie memorabilia in all its glory.

Looking a whole lot like something Samuel “Sammie” Moore (Miles Caton) would put his guitar in while playing blues in the delta before taking on an army of River-dancing vampires, this massive popcorn bucket (if you can call it that) is just amazing. Sure, it’s probably not the best way to eat popcorn in the middle of a packed movie house, but can you imagine the looks on everyone’s faces when you sat down with this spread out across your lap? It pretty much sells itself.

There are so many different directions Proximity Media could have taken when designing a popcorn bucket that captures the heart and soul of Sinners, but I think this was the right call. Considering so much of the movie deals with the experiences and lessons learned by Sammie, aka "Preacherboy," on the “best day” of his life, as well as the horror flick’s handling of the delta blues, it just works.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I mean, they could have made a bucket with Remmick’s (Jack O’Connell) face where you had to reach into his mouth, but that’d be a little much. They could have even made a little fiddle case to honor the violent and mysterious Irish vampire and his choice of songs. That said, if I were to get this, I’d make sure to sprinkle some garlic salt on my popcorn just to be safe.

Interestingly enough, Sinners isn’t the only Oscar nominee with a popcorn bucket, as A24 and Regal have put out a very on-brand Marty Supreme container since the Timothée Chalamet “sports” drama came out. While the orange ping-pong ball isn’t as intense as the viral NSFW Dune: Part II bucket released back in 2024, I can’t keep my eyes off it. I also found one for F1, but I can’t say the same for the rest of the Best Picture contenders.

Though it’s probably too late to grab this popcorn bucket without forking over a ton of cash on eBay, you can still catch Sinners on the big screen, as the popular 2025 horror flick is currently back in theaters ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026. However, you can also catch the movie streaming with an HBO Max subscription.