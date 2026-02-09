I’m Cringing Over The Insane Amount Of Mosquitos Sinners’ Cast And Crew Had To Deal With Every Day Amid Filming

When we talk about the difficulty of filmmaking, we usually mean budgets, schedules or creative compromises as was surely the case with Sinners. But, sometimes, the challenge is much more primal, like dealing with heat and bugs. The very real sense that nature is actively trying to push you off the call sheet was very much the case for Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-dominating historical horror hit, which was filmed deep in the swamps of Louisiana. We have have an idea of just how many mosquitos the team had to contend with, and it makes my skin crawl.

The behind-the-scenes reality of the show came into sharper focus this week, thanks to a recent interview Sinners producer Sev Ohanian gave to LAist. During the conversation, Ohanian spoke candidly about what it actually took to get the film made. While discussing the production with host Julia Paskin, he didn’t sugarcoat the experience. In fact, he framed it as a stress test rather than a standard shoot, and it apparently included copious amounts of bugs:

I say it was the final exam of filmmaking because, like any movie, things that could possibly go wrong often did. And I’m talking about weather issues. We were shooting in the swamps of Louisiana. There was, no joke, 6,042 mosquitoes at any given day.

6,042 mosquitoes might be hyperbolic, but the image it paints is unmistakable. This wasn’t a mildly uncomfortable outdoor shoot, but full-on swamp warfare. The kind of production where bug spray becomes part of the costume department, and standing still for too long is no longer an option.

And it wasn’t just insects. According to Ohanian, the production was constantly negotiating with the environment itself. Louisiana’s swamps are beautiful, atmospheric, and completely indifferent to the needs of a film crew. The unpredictability that is nature was all part of the daily equation, including one particularly memorable visitor. The filmmaker continued:

There was that one time an alligator literally showed up on set. Thankfully, it was all taken care of. Everyone was safe. But it was, you know, dealing with the elements….

“Dealing with the elements” sounds manageable until you picture it happening over and over again, day after day, while trying to maintain continuity, protect expensive equipment, and keep cast and crew focused.

What makes these stories particularly striking is how invisible that struggle is on screen. Sinners looks controlled and beautifully crafted, with none of the chaos suggested by its production conditions. That contrast helps explain why the film went on to earn a record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations. There’s no trace of a swamp-bound, mosquito-infested shoot baked into the final product, a testament not just to Ryan Coogler’s direction, but to the endurance and discipline of everyone involved.

Coogler's vampire epic didn’t rack up awards recognition on prestige alone. It earned it through logistical challenges, environmental obstacles, and a production team that pushed through circumstances most shoots never face. So, yes, the mental image of a film set swarming with mosquitoes and the occasional alligator making an appearance is enough to make anyone cringe. But it also earns a certain amount of respect.

Sinners is currently streamable with an HBO Max subscription. And, with the 98th Academy Awards set to air on March 15 on ABC, now is the perfect time to catch up on the best new horror movies in recent years before Oscar night.