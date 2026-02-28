‘I F–ked Up.’ Shia LaBeouf Doesn’t Hold Back About His Mardi Gras Altercation As Police Issue New Arrest Warrant

Shia LaBeouf has been making headlines this month due to another run-in with the law. Over a week ago, LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans during a multi-day bar crawl at Mardi Gras. The 39-year-old actor, who was reportedly shirtless at the time, was reportedly taken into custody after he got into an altercation with a few other men. LaBeouf was subsequently charged with two counts of simple battery. Now, the Transformers alum is speaking in depth about the situation as a new warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Not long after he was taken into custody and hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the scuffle on February 17, LaBeouf provided a brief response, as he simply posted, “free me” on social media. LaBeouf had a lot more than that to say when he appeared as a guest on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan for an interview posted to YouTube this weekend. The Catholic actor admitted he’d been having the “time of [his] life” during his stint in NOLA. However, he also expressed remorse for the situation that led to him being booked:

I got some contrition on my heart, you know what I mean? It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s fucking lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that. I’mma deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all. It was on me. It’s not on them, it’s on me. I fucked up.

More on Shia LaBeouf (Image credit: Roadside Attractions and NBC) 'On Him It's Cute.' Shia LaBeouf Gets Real About Going Off The Rails At A Certain Point In Fame And How Timothée Chalamet's Comment About Wanting To Be Great Spoke To Him

When Callaghan asked the Padre Pio star if he took full responsibility for his actions, he said, “1,000 percent.” LaBeouf, after making note of the fact that he was “cameraed up,” asked if the interview could be semi-restarted, prompting him to then say he was feeling “blessed” after having come out to NOLA feeling “heartbroken.” While the actor didn’t go into specifics about what exactly caused those feelings, he later mentioned that he “failed his marriage,” presumably to long-time partner Mia Goth, who he shares a child with.

Shia LaBeouf also spoke about the people he got into a fight with. It’s been reported that the ex-Disney Channel star shouted homophobic slurs and then started hitting people. LaBeouf explained that the “anger” he felt at the time was something he hadn’t experienced in a while. Eventually, LaBeouf said, “when I’m like, standing by myself and three gay dudes are standing next to me, touching my leg, I get scared, I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.” LaBeouf declined to dive further into specifics but did say this:

I am wrong for touching anyone ever, and that’s the end of my statement on this whole shit.

The latest arrest warrant to be issued against LaBeouf is also connected to that original altercation. According to WWL Louisiana, this warrant is related to another victim involved in the fight, and it pertains to alleged battery. This new information comes just a day after LA native appeared in court, where he was required to take a drug and alcohol test.

When he appeared before Judge Simone Levine of New Orleans Criminal District Court, LaBeouf was ordered to pay a $100,000 bond, which was eventually satisfied. The Indiana Jones alum claimed he didn’t know how much the bond cost or who covered it for him. Additionally, the actor was ordered to enter rehab. LaBeouf – who has sought in-patient treatment for alcohol addiction and more in the past – reasoned that he didn’t need to go to rehab. It’s his belief that he doesn’t have a drinking problem but another one entirely:

My side is this, my behavior, [is] bullshit. I gotta deal with that. Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro. I don’t think my answers are there, I don’t. I really, genuinely don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go. I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem, and I’m going to address it…. I think I have a small-man complex, some kind of Napoleonic — I don’t know what it is. I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking.

What lies ahead for Shia LaBeouf following his latest legal entanglement is unclear. It’s been alleged that there are those who want to provide assistance to him, including Mel Gibson, who supposedly wants to advise him. As it stands, there are still a number of unknown variables regarding the situation, and LaBeouf’s legal team still hasn’t spoken out, as of this writing.