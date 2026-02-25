Project Hail Mary Has Started Screening, And Everything I'm Seeing Has Me More And More Hyped

If you’ve been waiting to see whether Project Hail Mary would stick the landing, the first wave of reactions suggests we might be looking at something special. Early screenings — not just ones for Edgar Wright and big Hollywood names, but for the critics and other normies — have officially begun, so the social media embargo has lifted, and everything I’m seeing has me more and more convinced this could be one of the 2026 movie schedule’s biggest cinematic swings.

Dare I say, it could end up being counted amongst some of my favorite movies of the 21st century. At least assuming the bulk of the early takes on the movie are indeed genuine and accurate.

What The Critics Are Saying About Project Hail Mary

Per Variety , the Ryan Gosling-led upcoming page-to-screen adaptation has been unveiled to members nearly a month ahead of the film's March 20 release, with first reactions calling it a “must-see space odyssey” and even hinting that it could become a “major awards player.” For a big-budget space movie directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, awards chatter this early is… intriguing.

Reel Rejects member and long-time internet personality Coy Jandreau heaped a ton of praise. Holding nothing back, shared a quick video on X, captioned:

Project Hail Mary is an immediate modern classic. What an experience. This is why I love Movies. You have a trip planned March 20th. It’s to meet Rocky.

Others echoed that enthusiasm. Filmmaker and cinema analysis Patrick Tomasso, @imPatrickT, put it up there amongst some of the greatest space adventures of all time. He wrote:

PROJECT HAIL MARY is one of the greatest space adventure films of all time. It’s gorgeous, full of heart, and Gosling is spectacular. He gave his all to this one and you’ll be in awe. If you’ve fallen out of love with going to the movies, I promise this one will win you back.

And yes, Gosling is at the center of nearly every reaction. Untitled Movie Podcast host Matt Rorabeck, @mattrorabeck, wrote:

PROJECT HAIL MARY is an instant sci-fi classic. Feels like ]Phil Lord & Chris Miller] leveling up. Still sharp and delightfully weird, but more confident, more emotional and full of heart. The 1.43 IMAX version looks unbelievable and Gosling is perfect. Absolutely adored it.

Of course, not every response was unqualified praise. Globe and Mail film writer Barry Hertz mentioned pacing concerns, including what he described as “too many endings.” Even so, he acknowledged that Gosling’s “galaxy-sized charms” ultimately carry the film through.

So with critics weighing in, how are fans responding to the wave of early buzz? Let’s take a closer look.

Fans React To The Project Hail Mary Hype

On X , the excitement is loud, and in some cases, emotional, if not just a little chaotic — in the best way. Here’s a snapshot of how fans are responding:

@bunsenbernerbmd: “The reviews are coming in and Project Hail Mary appears to be a stellar movie. It was one of the most powerful books I’ve ever read — and the story was not so much about space but about friendship, love, and hope. Can’t wait to see it.”

“The reviews are coming in and Project Hail Mary appears to be a stellar movie. It was one of the most powerful books I’ve ever read — and the story was not so much about space but about friendship, love, and hope. Can’t wait to see it.” @Katiucha (translated from Portuguese):“I’m bitter. How DARE they show Project Hail Mary first to the international press and super-chic Hollywood celebrities, instead of putting it on here in Fortaleza-CE so I could watch it?? Scoundrels.”

(translated from Portuguese):“I’m bitter. How DARE they show Project Hail Mary first to the international press and super-chic Hollywood celebrities, instead of putting it on here in Fortaleza-CE so I could watch it?? Scoundrels.” @theholofiles: “PROJECT HAIL MARY is simply extraordinary. The rare film to couple remarkable technical achievements with undeniable heart. Had us tearing up, laughing & not wanting it to end. Congrats to @philiplord and @chrizmillr for making a truly beautiful film, both in themes and visuals.”

“PROJECT HAIL MARY is simply extraordinary. The rare film to couple remarkable technical achievements with undeniable heart. Had us tearing up, laughing & not wanting it to end. Congrats to @philiplord and @chrizmillr for making a truly beautiful film, both in themes and visuals.” @ciencia_cnews: "Project Hail Mary’ made us wonder how to survive a trip to interstellar space… We can take some clues from hibernation and cryogenics, but humans aren't yet built for that kind of deep sleep.”

"Project Hail Mary’ made us wonder how to survive a trip to interstellar space… We can take some clues from hibernation and cryogenics, but humans aren't yet built for that kind of deep sleep.” @gaytwinklver: “Just told my sibling I really wanna see Project Hail Mary and it’s around my birthday… they went ‘hmmmm okay…’ chat im so excited.”

“Just told my sibling I really wanna see Project Hail Mary and it’s around my birthday… they went ‘hmmmm okay…’ chat im so excited.” @snoopyschimera: "i just changed my layout but i lowkey want a ryland grace layout … i need everyone to know how serious i am abt project hail mary"

"i just changed my layout but i lowkey want a ryland grace layout … i need everyone to know how serious i am abt project hail mary" @_nightfinder: "Yall don't understand how excited I am for the Project Hail Mary movie!! The book was so good and I have high hopes for this adaption"

Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 novel, the film centers on Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a middle school teacher who wakes up alone aboard a spaceship light-years from Earth with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually resurface, so does the staggering truth of his mission: he’s humanity’s last hope to stop a mysterious force from extinguishing the sun. It’s undeniably high-concept sci-fi, but if early reactions are accurate, it’s the emotional, character-driven core that really sets it apart. The trailer, as potentially spoilery as it was, already had me locked in, but this first wave of responses? They’re on another level entirely.

We’ve been burned before by early social buzz that doesn’t hold up under wider scrutiny. But when reactions consistently point to emotional resonance, jaw-dropping visuals, and a career-best Gosling performance, it’s hard not to lean in and get very excited. Yes, my expectations are rising, but it sounds like the hype could be very real for this upcoming sci-fi movie.

Project Hail Mary lands in theaters on March 20, 2026.