I Thought Finding Ben's Killer Would Be A Big Relief For The Boston Blue Characters. I Was Wrong

Major spoilers for the latest episode of Boston Blue, “Hard Truths,” lie ahead, so read on at your own risk if you haven’t seen it.

Following a 10-week hiatus, Boston Blue finally returned to CBS amid the 2026 TV schedule this past Friday. The latest installment resolved the midseason finale’s massive cliffhanger, which saw an angry Jonah Silver confronting and seemingly killing the man believed to have killed his father. That mystery of Judge Silver’s murder was eventually solved but not in the way viewers (or the Silvers themselves likely assumed). CinemaBlend recently spoke to Jonah actor Marcus Scribner, who shared his take on the major development.

The midseason finale ended with a bloodied Jonah standing over the body of Ronan Flaherty, who was believed to have murdered the late Judge Ben Silver. In the latest episode, though, it’s confirmed that Jonah didn’t pull the trigger. Not only that, Danny and Sean Reagan – who take point on the investigation – learn that the person who killed Flaherty was the same person who actually murdered Judge Silver. Additionally, the Silvers – Lena, Sarah, Jonah and matriarch Mae – dig up information of their own.

Ultimately, all signs point to one Doyle O'Keefe being Ben’s true killer, and that all culminates in a confrontation between him and Jonah. Before Doyle can shoot Jonah, Sean shoots and wounds him, and he’s arrested. It’s eventually learned that O’Keefe was a hired gun for property tycoon David Laughlin, who ordered the Silver hit. Since the Silvers now have closure, I assumed they’d feel somewhat better about the situation, and Scribner shared thoughts on that notion while speaking with CB:

It's joyous that his killer has been, you know, put to rest finally. And we've gone through – I mean, you know, Jonah's gone down so many different rabbit holes, and some of them, dead ends. I think it's, in a weird way, relieving, and it feels like you can kind of close this chapter. It's almost a loose end that's just been like – it's kind of like an itch that you can't scratch.

(Image credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS)

Certainly, the Silvers can feel a greater sense of comfort when they sit down for their Shabbat dinners. Marcus Scribner further suggested, however, that something will still be nagging at his character in relation to this situation:

But I think it's still tormenting him that things couldn't have been handled the right way, and that at the end of the day, his father's still gone. And, yeah, I think it feels good for him, but at the same time, it's, you know, he's never gonna get his dad back. So it was good. It was a good dinner, though.

Although I thought Jonah would feel a bit more content now that his father’s murder is solved, I do understand Scribner’s take. Jonah may now know with complete certainty who orchestrated Ben’s death, but that doesn’t change the fact that his father is still dead. The fact that Jonah didn’t have as much time with his father as sisters Lena and Sarah has been a point of drama on the show and, apparently, the fallout from this situation could also lead to further dramatic tension among the Silvers in one specific way, per Scribner:

I think we'll continue to see Jonah's distrust in a way of his – or his questioning, I wouldn't say distrust – but his questioning of his family's methods and practice. I feel like he's very much a loose cannon.

Jonah’s occasionally reckless tendencies are what got him into that blood-soaked situation with Flaherty in the first place. As for Jonah’s approach to being a cop, Marcus Scribner weighed in on how it compares to the ideals held by his law-enforcement-heavy family:

Like, he sees things in a certain way, and he feels like justice needs to be served in a certain way. And it's through his lens. He doesn't really consider, you know, silly things like laws and, you know, rules, stuff like that. So I think we will continue to see him question his mother and his sisters, and we will continue to see him do what he thinks is right and protect his family above all else.

The devotion to protecting his family is admirable, but that point of view could create some trouble as Jonah, who’s still a rookie, navigates the field. I’d imagine that his partner, friend and roommate, Sean, will have his back, but the young Reagan – guided by his own police-laden family’s views – may not be down to join him in every respect. Hopefully, in the aftermath of the Silver murder situation, viewers will get to see Jonah evolve in compelling ways throughout the remainder of this season and in the forthcoming second season.

New episodes of the Boston Blue debut on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.