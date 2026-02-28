As Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Turn 18, An Insider Drops Claims About Their ‘Atypical’ Childhood

For most children with famous parents, life is far from “normal,” and that is certainly true for Jennifer Lopez’s kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The set of twins recently turned 18 , with the Selena actress sharing a heartwarming video of Emme and Max growing up through the years on Instagram. The video shows lots of footage of the kids backstage at JLo’s concerts, which is already off the beaten path for most childhoods. Now, as the “On The Floor” singer's twins officially enter adulthood, an insider is dropping claims about their ‘atypical’ childhood.

Many children of celebrities grow up on sets or on tour, but usually, kids will have a home base, whether it be LA, New York or elsewhere. Some famous couples, like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, have rules set up where they can’t both be away from home for work at the same time. For single parent JLo, that wasn’t an option. Now that her kids are leaving the nest, an insider source told Us Weekly how Max and Emme allegedly grew up:

They have had a very atypical childhood. They have lived between New York, Florida and California on and off, and attended boarding school in Florida for some time. In the past few years, they have been in school in California and lived at home with Jennifer, and this is the closest she has ever been with them in a more traditional way.

It seems like just when Lopez and her kids have finally settled in one place together, they are about to separate again as the twins prepare to head off to college . I’m sure all three of them were happy for a little normalcy after what sounds like a crazy childhood, back when their time was reportedly split more evenly between the formerly married singers:

When the children were little, they definitely spent more time with [Anthony], and he would do what he could to accommodate their schedule, even sending private jets to bring them to see him. But that became more difficult and more infrequent. It was [due to] a variety of things — the kids getting older and being in boarding school, Marc traveling. It wasn’t one thing. Jennifer is the primary parent. [Marc] defers to her. It works for everyone.

Though it doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of overlap in their parenting, Lopez and the “You Sang To Me” singer seem to have a very amicable relationship , especially when it comes to JLo’s parenting. Anthony has always been open about his admiration for Lopez as a mother, notably supporting her through her breakup with longtime fiancé Alex Rodriguez in 2021. According to the inside source, though he doesn’t have much direct involvement in raising Max and Emme, he reportedly shows his love in other ways:

Marc is a very loving father, he loves all of his children. He provides for them financially and that is his standard of being a good father. He may not be able to give his time and physically be there, but he communicates with all of his children and tries to provide for them. All in all, they are all on good terms at this point. He is healthier physically and emotionally than he was when they were younger.

For the most part, the “Jenny From The Block” singer has reportedly raised the kids on her own all over the country, but the past few years have been different. On top of living in California together under one roof, the twins gained a father-like figure in now-former-step-dad Ben Affleck.

Though Bennifer got divorced in 2025 , the celebrity couple worked hard to blend their families when they were together, and The Rip actor is still very supportive of JLo’s kids. Affleck apparently got close with Emme and Max during his marriage to Lopez, and is still involved in their lives . Most recently, the Good Will Hunting actor reunited with both his ex-wives , Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, to support both Emme and his and Garner’s kid Fin (formerly Seraphina) in their school play.

Honestly, I have so much respect for all these parents. It can be difficult to navigate divorce and co-parenting with one partner, but add in multiple relationships and celebrity status? It’s extremely impressive that they handle it with so much maturity. It’s clear JLo’s twins have so much love and support in their lives, and I can’t wait to see what they go on to do.