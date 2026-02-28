We've Been Waiting For Terminal List Season 2 For Nearly 4 Years, And We Finally Have A Long-Awaited Update

Back in 2022, Chris Pratt burst onto our screens as James Reece in the book-to-screen adaptation of Jack Carr’s The Terminal List. It then got renewed for Season 2 in 2023 . Well, now it’s 2026, and we are still waiting for that sophomore season. However, have no fear, because the author of these books posted a long-awaited update about the upcoming episodes.

Now, to be fair, last year we did get the prequel series, Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which followed Taylor Kitsch’s character , Ben Edwards, from the original show and featured Chris Pratt. That’s important to note, because a lot of the characters who were introduced in Dark Wolf will appear in Season 2 . So, that helps make the wait worth it. This BTS video from Carr also helps support that statement, too, as he posted:

A post shared by Jack Carr (@jackcarrusa) A photo posted by on

You heard them, “That’s a wrap!” And according to Carr, who is also an executive producer on the show, they are in the process of “editing the final episode” of the season. While he didn’t give a release date, the fact that they’re both wrapped and so far into editing gives me faith that Season 2 could premiere sometime on the 2026 TV schedule .

Along with an update about production and the post process, Jack Carr also gave fans some advice on how to use their time as they wait. While we’ve only gotten one season of The Terminal List, it does have a full spinoff, so there’s plenty to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription , as the author wrote:

In the lead up to the TRUE BELIEVER drop I’m going to watch DARK WOLF followed by THE TERMINAL LIST to experience the story chronologically. Let’s go!

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month, gives you full access to Prime Video. That means you can stream shows like The Terminal List and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

If, for some reason, you’re reading this and haven’t watched Dark Wolf, it takes place before the events of Terminal List. It was actually inspired by Ben Edwards final scene in the flagship show , and it gives you an origin story for Kitsch’s character while also introducing you to vital Season 2 characters, like Tom Hopper’s Raife Hastings (who is featured in Carr’s video).

So, it would be useful to go back and watch both Dark Wolf and Season 1 before diving into Season 2, which will follow the book True Believer. The novel follows James Reece as he embarks on a global journey to try and put a stop to the people who cause a “series of coordinated and murderous attacks against the whole of the Western world.” I’m sure that will make for an exciting season of TV, and as both Carr’s video and Pratt’s BTS posts prove , we’re in for an action-packed adventure.

Well, with all that being said, there’s a lot to get excited about. While a release date is still unknown, and it’s unclear if the show will drop weekly or all at once (the author is pulling for all at once), the project is well on its way to us. And in the meantime, you can prepare for Season 2 by streaming Season 1 and Dark Wolf on Prime Video.