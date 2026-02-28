Why Pink Is Allegedly Being Eyed To Replace Kelly Clarkson After Her Talk Show Ends

At the top of February, we learned that The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to air its last episode during the 2026 TV schedule after seven years on NBC. The daytime talk show host called the move “not an easy decision” amidst the news, but the right call for her family right now in the wake of the death of her ex-husband and father of her two kids. Now, apparently, the network is already looking “hard” at Pink for her replacement.

Pink is set to temporarily replace Kelly Clarkson as the show’s host next week for a special round of episodes focused on Women’s History Month. And per TMZ, NBC is allegedly starting to consider the singer to take over The Kelly Clarkson Show slot. As one source said:

Pink has what it takes.

The report notes that the 46-year-old singer, who came up in music around the same time as Clarkson, has a ”natural and friendly” presence that makes her a good candidate to fill the void that Clarkson will leave on daytime television after her show ends this fall. The Kelly Clarkson Show staff is also apparently very into the prospect as well. As the source also claimed:

This is a no asshole zone, and Pink is super nice and easy to work with.

We’ll have to see how Pink does this upcoming week when she hosts The Kelly Clarkson Show. Perhaps her guest appearance is by design to audition for the next daytime talk show position, as is? Check out Kelly Clarkson introducing Pink ahead of passing the baton for the next week:

P!nk Crashes Kelly Clarkson Show Before Guest Host Week - YouTube Watch On

During the sweet moment, Pink commented that hosting the talk show is “way outside [her] wheelhouse” before Clarkson suggested the gig is “way outside” hers as well. Pink told the host she’s “freaking great at it” before moving to the side with a clipboard to take notes on how to follow Clarkson as her temporary replacement.

Time will tell how things shake out once The Kelly Clarkson Show concludes later this year, but if Pink is, in fact, being looked at, how cool is it that she’ll get a little tryout? It’ll be sad to see Clarkson’s show go, but it has been on the air since the fall of 2019, all the while she has been doing other gigs like The Voice, making two new albums, having a Las Vegas residency, and hosting a new show called Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson.

Following the announcement of her exit from The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host has said the reason for her exit was that there was “just too much on the plate” for her, and “it’s time to kind of pull back.” Of course, we’ll be watching Pink’s stint on The Kelly Clarkson Show starting Monday, March 2, as these rumors swirl about her being her replacement.