Turn your world Upside Down with the latest issue of SFX – a Stranger Things Collector Pack

The stars of Stranger Things season five are on the covers of SFX 398. Covers plural? Yes! Pick up a copy in the UK and your magazine will come inside a paper wrap. Inside will be one of four different character covers, featuring Dustin, Lucas, Mike or Will. It’s excitingly random!

You’ll also find some great gifts: a double-sided A2 poster featuring some really glorious artwork, an art card, and a sheet of six stickers. (Copies sold in the US will have a cover featuring all four characters together.) Don’t dilly-dilly, Hawkins lovers – we are anticipating huge interest in this issue!

Stranger Things

Inside you’ll find a whopping 20-page feature on season five, in which we speak to the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers, plus cast members Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard.

The Running Man

Stephen King’s 1982 novel set centred on a deadly game show in a dystopian USA was adapted as an Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle a few years later. Now Edgar Wright has put his own spin on the material. We fly to Bulgaria to visit the set and catch up with the director (er, by which we mean have a chat, not chase him up and down....)

Wicked: For Good

The Wizard Of Oz prequel musical was a massive hit when it came to the big screen last year, and on 21 November the story of Elphaba and Galinda continues with the second half of the duology. We click our heels together and return to Oz to speak to director Jon M Chu.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Radio series, books, albums, TV show, videogame, stage plays, Hollywood movie... Arthur Dent has taken his towel to all manner of different media, and now Douglas Adams’s creation is transforming again, with an immersive theatre production launching soon. We find out what you hoopy froods can expect from producer Arvind Ethan David.

Blake’s 7

The second series of Terry Nation’s “Dirty Dozen in space” saga is getting a Blu-ray release, which is a good excuse to speak* to Jan Chappell, aka Cally, the telepathic freedom fighter from the planet Auron. (* Sorry, we tried concentrating hard and beaming the questions at her, but had to resort to using our mouths in the end.)

Randall & Hopkirk (Deceased)

Want to feel old? The Reeves and Mortimer-starring revival of Randall And Hopkirk (Deceased) – the ITC classic about a pair of detectives, one of whom’s a ghost – marks its 25th anniversary this year. We look back in the company of showrunner Charlie Higson.

And that’s not all, feature-wise! We also chat with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich about season four, and profile author Tasha Suri.

Red Alert

And the big features are just the tip of the iceberg! As ever, our news section, Red Alert, is crammed with insights into yet more movies, TV shows, comics and books. In the spotlight this month: Julia Ducournau’s new movie Alpha; Yorgos Lanthimos’s latest, Bugonia; cartoon series Bat-Fam; animated movie In Your Dreams; Game Of Thrones prequel A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms; Vox Machina spinoff show The Mighty Nein; Zootropolis 2; plus the latest Alien, Doctor Who, Jekyll & Hyde and 2000 AD comics.

Reviews

The SFX verdict on Tron: Ares kicks off 22 pages of searing critical analysis, as we inform you which of the latest films, TV shows, books, comics, audio plays and videogames are worth splashing your hard-earned cash on!

