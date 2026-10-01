Win A Blu-ray Of Zombie Movie Colony

If you’re a fan of the South Korean zombie horror Train To Busan, you’ll definitely want to check out director Yeon Sang-ho’s latest contribution to the subgenre, Colony.



A genius scientist triggers the release of a toxin that causes those who come into contact to morph into frantic creatures hell-bent on infecting others. These people aren’t undead, and they’re not out to feast on brains. Instead, they’re part of a new evolution of humanity: a hive mind. We follow a group of quarantined survivors trapped inside a high-rise building, fighting for survival as the rapidly mutating virus transforms those infected into a seemingly unstoppable new lifeform. SFX’s reviewer said “there’s some fabulous imagery”, describing the film as “slick”, “intelligent” and “thrilling”.

Colony is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD now. Extras-wise, you get three featurettes, running for about eight minutes total. We have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

(Image credit: Studiocanal)