Godzilla X Kong's Adam Wingard Has A New Movie Coming (And I Love That It May Secretly Be A Sequel To One Of His Cult Films)

Adam Wingard’s 2026 movie calendar release already looked like a welcome return to the sharp, nasty action-horror of his earlier work. The new trailer for Onslaught promises genetically engineered killers, Adria Arjona with a rifle and the kind of desert carnage that feels at home in the “survival thriller” section of a 1980s video store. Now Wingard has revealed that the new A24 movie carries a secret connection to one of his best-loved cult films, and I am suddenly even more interested.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic Con (via World of Reel), Adam Wingard confirmed a fan theory that Onslaught takes place in the same town as his 2014 thriller The Guest and revolves around another branch of the secret military program that created Dan Stevens’ near-unstoppable soldier, David Collins. Wingard said the connection is strong enough that Onslaught could “technically” be called a sequel, even though it does not continue the same characters’ story directly.

(Image credit: Picturehouse)

That is exactly the kind of sequel connection I can get behind. The Guest left plenty of room for David’s story to continue, but making Onslaught a conventional follow-up could also explain away too much of the original movie’s mystery. Expanding the program allows Wingard and returning writer Simon Barrett to revisit that world without simply retracing David’s bloody path.

Onslaught follows an Army sniper played by Arjona who must protect her young daughter after a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers escapes into the desert. The shared program immediately gives those attackers a more interesting history. They are not random laboratory monsters invented for a new action movie. They may be the latest products of the same machinery that turned David into such a charming nightmare.

The connection also fits a larger pattern running