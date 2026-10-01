Apparently, Even Josh Allen Has No Idea About Hailee Steinfeld’s Avengers: Doomsday Status

It's an exciting time in the MCU, as we're only a few months away from the release of the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are psyched about seeing the Doomsday cast united against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, but they're also curious about what surprise actors might appear. There are rumors about Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop appearing, and apparently even her husband Josh Allen doesn't know the truth.

Steinfeld and Allen are a hot celebrity couple who recently welcomed their daughter into the world. Obviously they're a dynamic pair, but apparently not even marriage and parenthood can get in the way of Marvel's tight security. The Sinners actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host tried to get her to reveal if she's going to appear in the next Avengers movie. Fallon said he didn't see her chair in the cast announcement, and she responded with:

I didn't see it, either. My husband actually called me the other day and was like 'Are you in this?' And I was like 'You know, I actually have no idea.' Time will tell.

I guess the "Love Myself" singer takes her NDA seriously. Because apparently not even her famous husband gets all the information about her future in the MCU. Josh Allen is apparently so in the dark about what's next for Kate Bishop that he had to call Steinfeld and ask.

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While I'm not buying that the Hawkeye actress herself doesn't know if she's in Doomsday, I love that she's kept her husband in the dark about it. Marvel actors are expected to guard the shared universe's secrets, and she's clearly doing a good job. You can see Hailee Steinfeld's conversation with Fallon below, where she refuses to give away anything.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, which is why there are so many rumors and theories about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the blockbuster. Kevin Feige confirmed that the cast list didn't include every actor, a sentiment that was confirmed when the Doomsday Captain America trailer confirmed that Chris Evans was returning. Anything can happen in the multiverse, so why not bring Kate Bishop along for the fun?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Hailee Steinfeld debuted as Kate in the Hawkeye series, where she was trained as the title character's protégée. Fans really responded to her performance, as well as her chemistry with Florence Pugh's Yelena. After a few years away Kate returned to the shared universe during The Marvels' ending, which saw Kamala Khan starting to assemble the Young Avengers. It's currently unclear if/when we'll see that team; Iman Vellani was also included in the Doomsday cast announcement.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that we get to see Kate Bishop appear on the big screen sooner rather than later.