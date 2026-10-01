I Have A Theory About Dexter: Resurrection And His Downfall. Why I Think Season 2 Could Address It

Dexter: Resurrection is returning to the 2026 TV schedule for Season 2 on October 30th, and the Bay Harbor Butcher simply refuses to blend in. Despite needing reading glasses and evading capture once again, he's still on his mission to be the serial killer who targets serial killers.

Unfortunately, that's not all Dexter Morgan wants, as the above trailer for Season 2 shows. Amid some familiar faces in the latest look at the series, there's a big clue that points to legacy, and my theory that Dexter's vanity will be his ultimate downfall is going strong.

(Image credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+)

Dexter's Midlife Crisis Seems To Involve His Legacy

After showing the incoming guest stars Dan Stevens, Brian Cox, and Krysten Ritter as their respective killers, Dex did his usual monologue where he waxed on about legacy. After being disgruntled that a young victim didn't know his name, we hear this:

Now every young killer wants to make a name for themselves, and the old ones refuse to be forgotten. Somehow they're the ones getting all the attention.

Meanwhile, Dexter Morgan is still hunting down victims, despite already having the local New York authorities on his case and friends from Miami making trips to try and find him. You'd think he'd relish the chance to fade into obscurity by now, but as we all know, his "Dark Passenger" can never stay dormant for too long.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Will Dexter's Want To Be Remembered Ultimately Be His Downfall?

One strange quirk I've noticed in Dexter: Resurrection is that he's become much more vain with age. In the original series, it was always about Dexter bringing killers to justice. Although as he's aged, he seems to have a weakness for admirers. We saw this when he briefly embraced the community aspect of the serial killers club, and it's rearing its head again in this trailer.

There's a brief moment in the latest trailer for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 in which we see Dex in the midst of a cheering crowd in Times Square. It seems like it's a fantasy in which the world is praising him for the work he's done killing so many deserving criminals, but I'm just speculating. It is Dexter's ultimate fantasy, but ultimately his weakness as well.

As we saw with Angel Batista, even his closest friends can't reconcile or justify the fact that he is a serial killer. Granted, Batista was actively seeking vengeance for Maria LaGuerta's killer, and he assumed Dex was responsible after finding her old notes suggesting he was the Bay Harbor Butcher.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite that, Dexter still chases that dream that people will remember and respect him, and I think that will ultimately lead to his capture or death. I'm so obsessed with this theory I hardly remembered there's going to also be a whole storyline involving Harrison and his new love interest, but I remain excited for that as well.

Here's hoping that Dexter: Resurrection remains as good as the previous season and helps extend the Halloween season with its brand of spookiness. I can't wait to see Dex rock his new glasses, which almost make him look more like a serial killer, if that's even possible.