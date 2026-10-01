Bowen Yang Just Gave Kelly Clarkson Some Advice That Would Have ‘Saved’ Her Life During Talk Show

Aside from her insane vocal talents, Kelly Clarkson is known for being relatable. Fans first fell in love with her in American Idol (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription), but especially got to know her during her tenure hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Bowen Yang recently gave her some advice that would have "saved" her life as a talk show host, and her reaction was incredible.

Fans were bummed when Clarkson announced she was leaving her talk show after seven seasons, but it was understandable given her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock died and she's now a single parent. The "Stronger" singer recently appeared on the acclaimed Las Culturistas podcast, where host Bowen Yang shared how he watches and listens to content at 1.5 or even double speed in order to consume it faster. Kelly's mind was blown, and she responded by saying:

I'm actually so upset that no one told me about this and I was hosting a freakin' talk show for seven years. And no one could've let me in on that little secret? Do you know how much time it takes to prep? Are you shitting me?

Ouch. Clarkson spent years interviewing guests on her talk show, which meant that she often had to do research about whatever project they might be promoting. That includes books, movies, and TV shows. Her process of preparing would have been much quicker if she knew that it was possible to listen and watch things at double speed. Unfortunately, she didn't learn about this feature until after The Kelly Clarkson Show's series finale aired. Talk about some serious FOMO.

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The above quote comes from her second time on Las Culturistas, and you can tell that Clarkson feels comfortable with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. They both appeared on her talk show during its run on TV, but unfortunately didn't fill her in on how to do prep in half the time.

You can see this moment below, courtesy of Las Culturistas' official Instagram. Kelly's reaction is priceless, as is her F-bomb. Check it out:

While Clarkson admits that this revelation would have saved her a ton of time on interview prep for her talk show, maybe it's best that she didn't know about it. After all, whatever process she had going on for The Kelly Clarkson Show worked and had viewers charmed for a whopping seven seasons on NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription).

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Kelly might have left her talk show, but luckily she's still going to be on our television screens. She's currently serving as one of the coaches on The Voice, alongside Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green. We'll just have to see if she manages to take home a win.

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Last Culturistas releases new episodes Wednesdays on all podcasting platforms. As for The Voice, episodes air Mondays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Although I don't recommend watching that show in double time; vocals sound very different when sped up.