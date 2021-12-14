Fast And Furious 10 Gets Delayed, But Shifting Gears Is Not All Bad News

The journey that began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious is entering its final stretch. There are two more movies left in the main Fast & Furious film series, with Fast & Furious 10 set to begin filming in January. Until today, the next adventure starring Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his gang of fast-driving world-savers was intended to come out on April 7, 2023. However, official word’s come in that Fast & Furious 10 has been delayed, though thankfully this gear shift isn’t too big a deal… pun fully intended.

Universal Pictures has decided to move Fast & Furious 10 to May 19, 2023, a release date the studio has previously held for an “untitled event” film. Universal didn’t provide any reason for why it pushed Fast & Furious 10 back a little over a month, but because it’s set to arrive a week before the Memorial Day weekend, that might help with drawing bigger crowds. This also means Vin Diesel now has two movies coming out in May 2023, as he’s reprising Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which come out two weeks before Fast & Furious 10.

Assuming the movie sticks to its current date, this will be the first Fast & Furious movie to come out in May since 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. There was a time when F9 was supposed to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2021, but it ended up settling on June 25, 2021. With Fast & Furious 10 having vacated April 7, 2023, Universal has now given that slot to an untitled Dreamworks Animation film.

No official plot details for Fast & Furious 10 have been revealed yet, but along with Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel are all expected to reprise their roles in Fast & Furious 10. It’s also a good bet will be seeing more of John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Charlize Theron’s Cipher, with the former debuting in F9 and the latter first appearing in The Fate of the Furious. Behind the camera, Justin Lin will be back in the director’s chair for his sixth Fast & Furious movie since coming aboard for 2006’s Tokyo Drift.

The F9 end-credits scene also indicated that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw would be involved in the main film series’ next chapter. Deckard was previously seen teaming up with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw, but at the end of F9, he was visited by Sung Kang’s Han Lue, the man he thought he’d killed. Speaking of Johnson, The Rock made it clear that while he’s on board for more Hobbs & Shaw movies, he won’t return for the final entries of the Fast saga, despite Vin Diesel’s emotional plea for him to change his mind.

We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of more news concerning Fast & Furious 10’s development. In the meantime, you’re welcome to peruse our 2022 release schedule to figure out what movies you plan to see next year.