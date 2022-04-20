Fast And Furious 10 Is Now Filming, And Vin Diesel Celebrated By Revealing The Official Title

The end is near for the Fast & Furious franchise, as the long-running film series is set to wrap up with a tenth installment that will be split up into two parts. Over the past several weeks, the car-centric saga’s producer and lead actor, Vin Diesel, has been dropping details about the highly anticipated film. Now, the star has confirmed that the movie is officially in production. Not only that, but Diesel celebrated by revealing the official title.

Vin Diesel has specifically been teasing the start of shooting for months now. Back in February, he hinted that principal photography was getting close. When marking the official beginning of filming, he posted a photo of the official title to Instagram, with the post’s caption simply reading, “Day One.” Check out the movie’s name for yourself down below:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

Fast X is a short, yet clean, title, though I am wondering a few things. First off, should this be read as “Fast Ten,” or is it simply going to be called “Fast X”? Also, will the title have "Part One" or "Part Two" subtitles given it’s being broken up? These are certainly things to consider but, at the moment, the moviegoing public is probably just happy to know what it can officially call the newest Fast & Furious entry.

Since its conception, FF has found ways to vary up the titles of the various installments. The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Fast Five are probably some of the most recognizable ones. Others have received somewhat mixed reception. Funny enough, fans have been pitching titles for the series’ tenth outing, with FasTEN (Fast10)Your Seatbelts having become particularly popular. The cast is aware of the idea and, when asked about it, they didn’t seem all that enthused. One can assume that they’re good with something simpler like Fast X.

Though specific plot details have yet to be revealed, fans do know that a number of new faces are set to join the fray. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has confirmed his casting as an antagonist (and he’s looking forward to mixing it up with Charlize Theron’s Cipher). Fellow DC alum Daniela Melchior, a breakout star of The Suicide Squad, has also been cast in an undisclosed role. And if that weren’t enough, Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson, who previously pitched herself for the flick, is entering the fold as well.

This two-part story is close to Vin Diesel’s heart, as it fulfills a promise he once made to late co-star Paul Walker. It’s also personal for director Justin Lin, who had conversations with Walker about the franchise capper years before his passing. It’s safe to assume that they’ll seek to honor their comrade as they work on this latest outing for Dominic Toretto and his “family.”

Considering just how much work goes into a single Fast & Furious movie, Vin Diesel and co. have a lot of work ahead of them with these next two. He seems up to the challenge though, and is clearly aiming to deliver something special to the series’ faithful fanbase. Let’s wish them a smooth ride as they begin their trek down this lengthy road called principal photography.

The first part of Fast X is set to roar into theaters on May 19, 2023, while the second part will arrive in 2024. At present, you can stream the latest entry to be released, F9: The Fast Saga, with an HBO Max subscription.