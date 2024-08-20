Y2K Trailer Delivers A Blend Of Superbad And Maximum Overdrive, And The 1999 Vibes Are Da Bomb

In reflection, the fear of Y2K was a silly thing. For those who don't recall/are too young, it was a mild public panic in 1999 that had people concerned computers were going to freak out worldwide on New Years Eve and leave the world in a Mad Max-styled apocalypse. It didn't end up happening... but what if it did? That question is answered in director Kyle Mooney's upcoming horror comedy Y2K.

If you are of the Millennial generation, this Y2K trailer probably feels like a nostalgia bomb, from the clothing styles, to the Chumbawumba soundtrack to the blink-and-miss-it cameo by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. It also looks like a fun blend of the 2000s classic Superbad (note: Jonah Hill is a producer) and Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive – featuring a group of teenagers venturing out to a special party and finding themselves dealing with a violent techno-uprising.

Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison star as a pair of high school juniors who sneak into a New Years Eve party so that Martell's character can have the opportunity to talk with the girl he has a crush on (Rachel Zegler). Things end up going off the rails at midnight, however, as computers everywhere gain sentience and decide to rebel against humanity. Lachlan Watson, The Kid Laroi, Eduardo Franco, Mason Gooding, Tim Heidecker and '90s legend Alicia Silverstone all co-star.

Most likely know Kyle Mooney from his time on Saturday Night Live, as he was a cast member from Season 39 (2013-2014) to Season 47 (2021-2022). In 2017, he co-wrote the script for the film Brigsby Bear, but Y2K marks his debut as a director (he also penned the screenplay with collaborator Evan Winter). In addition to his behind-the-scenes duties on the film, he also plays a crunchy stoner named Garrett in the film.

In addition to offering what looks like a cute coming-of-age story amid a funny end of the world scenario, it appears a significant part of the Y2K cinematic experience will be trying to catch all of the various '90s references. I've already referred to the use of "Tubthumper" and appearances by Fred Durst and Alicia Silverstone, but there is also a killer Tamagotchi, weaponized devil sticks, and an airborne bootleg VHS of Varsity Blues.

Y2K had its world premiere earlier this year at the South by Southwest Film Festival, but A24 will be delivering the movie to audiences nationwide when the feature arrives in theaters on December 6 (arriving in the wake of the crowded Thanksgiving holiday filled with titles including Gladiator II, Wicked and Moana 2). To learn about all of the other titles that are set to be released both on the big screen and on streaming between now and New Years Eve, check out out our 2024 Movie Release Calendar.