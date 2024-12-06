Critics Call Y2K A ‘Painfully Accurate’ Portrayal Of The ‘90s Teen Experience, But They’re Divided On The Horror Comedy Overall
Is the movie more or less of a disaster than the actual events of 1999?
What if Y2K had turned out differently? That’s the premise of Kyle Mooney’s disaster comedy horror hitting the 2024 movie calendar on December 6. Appropriately titled Y2K, the upcoming A24 film will see two friends crash a high school party, only to have disaster strike when the clocks flip over from December 31, 1999, to those dreaded double zeros. With ‘90s icons like Fred Durst and Alicia Silverstone amongst the cast, it sounds like Xennials should brace themselves for a nostalgia bomb, as the trailer gives vibes of Superbad meets Maximum Overdrive. But is it any good? Let’s see what critics are saying.
With Y2K now in theaters, moviegoers will follow Jaeden Martell as Eli and Julian Dennison as Danny, ostracized best friends who decide to attend the huge New Year’s Eve party they weren’t invited to. Rachel Zegler plays Eli’s crush Laura, and writer/director Kyle Mooney excels both in front of and behind the camera, according to our CinemaBlend review for Y2K. Nick Venable delights in being the target audience for this movie, rating it 4 out of 5 stars and praising the way it maintains its balance of comedy and horror throughout rather than front-loading the laughs. In his words:
JoBlo’s Tyler Nichols rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10. This critic is also a millennial who’s here for the nostalgia. If that’s not you, he warns, this may not be the ticket to buy. In fact, the critic questions how many of the references and smaller jokes might fly over the heads of younger audiences. Does Gen Z know or care who Tipper Gore is? Nichols says:
Not all the critics have the same fondness for Y2K as the above two. Nick Schager of Daily Beast, for instance, says the 1999 New Year’s Eve event might not have been a disaster, but this movie sure is. The movie fails to deliver any witty twists, instead falling back on tired jokes about teens watching porn on computers. Schager continues:
Brianna Zigler of AV Club gives the film a C-, saying Kyle Mooney’s funnier instincts are replaced by weak jokes, weak story and weak characters. The 25-year age gap between now and the real-life non-event it depicts makes Y2K feel more outdated than nostalgic. Zigler says:
Audrey Fox of Looper describes the movie’s ‘90s vibes as “immaculate,” and loves the soundtrack, but even all that nostalgia can’t save this movie’s actively terrible dialogue and paper-thin plot. Fox rates it 4 out of 10, writing:
Y2K seems to be targeted toward a very specific audience, which totally works for some critics, but not at all for others. The movie holds a 48% Rotten Tomatoes score, suggesting critics overall are as divided as those above. If you feel like this movie speaks to you — and especially if you ever had a Three Dollar Bill, Y'all CD tucked into the sleeve on your car’s sun visor, Y2K is in theaters now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.