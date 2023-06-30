Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey Mourns Julian Sands, Recalls Their Dr. Dre Connection After Missing Actor's Remains Found

Yellowjackets ' star Melanie Lynskey took to social media to express her deep sorrow over the tragic loss of her friend and fellow actor, Julian Sands, whose remains were found in the Southern California mountains this week after going missing earlier this year . Sharing a heartfelt tribute, the Heavenly Creatures actress posted a touching photograph of the two stars, evoking a cherished memory from their time together on the set of the 2002 Stephen King miniseries Rose Red. Their friendship flourished as they connected over shared interests, including non-fiction books, classical music, and even the iconic Dr. Dre.

In a moving Instagram post, the Two and a Half Men alum shared her initial apprehension about meeting Sands on the set of a horror series. Despite her fear, the Togetherness star mustered the courage to express her admiration for him, leading to the blossoming of their friendship. They embarked on memorable experiences together, such as the Boxing Helena actor introducing Lynskey to the world of opera, and she reciprocated by playing him Dr. Dre's entire album '2001'. You can read the touching tribute firsthand, embedded below:

Julian Sands went missing in mid-January near Mount Baldy, situated in the picturesque San Gabriel Mountains, less than 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. With its towering peak surpassing 11,000 feet, Mount Baldy presents a formidable challenge due to its rugged terrain and treacherous ravines, especially during the winter season when he vanished.

Despite their eventual loss of contact, Lynskey expressed her enduring gratitude, stating, "I have never forgotten your kindness, and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones." Hollywood A-list actress Selma Blair joined the conversation, sharing her sentiments in the comments of the actress’s tribute post:

While the Leaving Las Vegas star might not be a household name, the beloved British performer has had an illustrious career spanning nearly four decades. He gained recognition for his roles in James Ivory's timeless romantic film A Room With A View, which inspired Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal in the 2020 adaptation of Emma. Scary movie enthusiasts may recall his unforgettable performance in Steve Miner's 1989 horror movie Warlock.

In addition to his notable filmography, the actor made memorable guest appearances on popular 2000s television shows such as Fox's Kiefer Sutherland vehicle 24 and the WB's Smallville, where he played Superman's Kryptonian father, Jor-El.

Julian's enduring impact on cinema is evident in his remarkable portrayal in director Frank Marshall's underappreciated '90s gem, Arachnophobia . In this chilling creature feature, the actor fearlessly took on the daunting task of performing with nearly 200 live spiders on his face, without the aid of CGI, delivering one of the most iconic death scenes in cinematic history. The film's influence on pop culture was substantial, to the extent that a spider-killing worm was named in tribute to hi s remarkable work in the movie. Although Arachnophobia is poised for a remake , the original remains a significant testament to Sands' contribution to the horror genre.

Lynskey's heartfelt reflection on her deep connection with the late actor serves as a poignant reminder of the lasting impact one person can have on another. Their bond resonates profoundly, whether through shared experiences like opera or a mutual appreciation for Dr. Dre. Lynskey's touching tribute is a beautiful testament to the character actor's enduring memory and indelible mark on the world of cinema.