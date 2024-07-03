'You Better Make It Damn Good': Zac Efron Admitted He Wasn't Looking To Do A Musical When The Greatest Showman Was Pitched To Him, But He Revealed Why He Said Yes
Musicals took Efron to "the other side."
Zac Efron got his start in the musical theatre side of Hollywood, but across two decades of his career thus far, the actor has proven to have many more tricks up his sleeve than just High School Musical’s Troy Bolton. Heck, he was just part of the 2024’s Oscar season buzz for his role in The Iron Claw. Efron recently spoke to why his role in 2017’s The Greatest Showman brought him back to musicals at a time when he wasn’t “looking for” it.
Efron, of course, broke out in a huge way when he starred in the Disney Channel phenomenon High School Musical when he was 19. The movie would kick off a musical trilogy and lead the actor to also star in the Hairspray remake in the early '00s. But it took the actor a decade before he would put his dancing shoes on for The Greatest Showman again. Here’s why, in his words:
As the actor shared, he was convinced to return to the genre by the movie’s director, Michael Gracey, who actually made his directorial debut with The Greatest Showman. Zac Efron became enraptured in Gracey’s passion for the musical and signed on, even to his own surprise. Efron went on to play a playwright named Phillip Carlyle, and he had the opportunity to work closely with Hugh Jackman and Zendaya, among the movie’s other cast members. Plus, The Greatest Showman was a huge hit, becoming one of the highest-grossing movie musicals ever, per The Wrap.
Efron spoke about The Greatest Showman while looking back at a few key movies from his career with Vanity Fair. Take a look:
The Greatest Showman is now streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription, and available to rent/buy on Amazon.
The actor’s comments come as his latest movie, A Family Affair, is the most streamed movie right now among those with a Netflix subscription. While at the film’s premiere, Efron told The Hollywood Reporter that he thinks “it’s just a matter of time” before he does another musical. A Family Affair, which pairs Efron with Nicole Kidman (who is also movie musically-inclined), does have a small moment that has Efron singing in the car, but when CinemaBlend spoke to the rom-com’s director, he told us Efron declined singing a musical number in the movie.
While Zac Efron certainly has the musical theatre chops, perhaps it comes down to the right song and moment to bring back his song and dance moves! You can check the actor out in A Family Affair on Netflix now.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.