Upcoming Spider-Man Spinoffs: What We Know About Sony's Universe

While Sony has now gone in a different direction with its universe of Spider-Man characters, evidently the studio is not only still interested in using Drew Goddard’s script somewhere down the line, it’d be up for him directing too. Should that happen, it’ll be interesting to see how many changes are made in order to make Sinister Six fit within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, particularly if folks like Venom or Morbius are thrown into the proceedings. Let’s also not forget that even if the Sinister Six movie doesn’t move forward, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies have introduced a handful of villains who could make up a Sinister Six in the MCU. In other words, there’d still be a shot at seeing the team in live action.