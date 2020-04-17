Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, An Updated Cast List

Timothée Chalamet

The first actor to be brought aboard for the Dune reboot was Timothée Chalamet, who has had en eventful two years. In 2017, he catapulted to fame for his performances in Call Me by Your Name, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination, and Lady Bird, and he also appeared in Hot Summer Nights and Hostiles that same year. In 2018, he only appeared in Beautiful Boy, but that was another big addition to his resume and he walked away with a Golden Globe nomination. For Dune, Chalamet has been tapped to play the main protagonist, Paul Atreides, who must lead a revolution to reclaim his family's rightful inheritance after it's stolen from them. This will be Chalamet's first time leading a blockbuster production, so even more people will learn just how talented he is.