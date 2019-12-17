7 Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Characters Who May Die

If there's anyone that's going to die in the First Order, he seems like the easiest one to kill off with little to no consequences. His arc isn't really connected to anyone but Ren, and could literally end with a Force push off a moderately high cliff. With the Skywalker Saga coming to a close, it feels like a safe bet the First Order will fall in some way. If that's the case, is there really any reason story wise to keep Hux around?