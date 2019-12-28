9 Iron Man Suits From The Comics We Wish Made It Into The Movies

First appearing in the comics in 2014, this is one of the few Iron Man suits that actually lives up to the name of Tony Stark’s heroic alter ego. The Cold Iron Armor model is actually made entirely of iron, a substance proven lethal to Dark Elves, which makes it impervious to their magic. Therefore, Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark probably could have been a great help to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor when he faced off with Malekith in Thor: The Dark World which, if you ask me, would have made for a far more exciting conclusion.