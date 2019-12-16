John Krasinski's A Quiet Place: Ending And Monsters Explained

The creature being a product of evolution explains their armor shell bodies, sharp claws, and rapid speed. Whatever planet the monsters are from, they did most of their hunting with hearing and haven't needed eyes to survive. The fact that the monsters only hear could also explain their motives for killing humans. In one of Lee’s notes, he mentions that they didn’t eat humans, and we never see them actually consume the people they kill. Unless, they just enjoy killing people, we can assume that their motivation for killing people might be more from them having a survivalist mentality. We know that noise can hurt them, so maybe earth and humans are too noisy for them to live around peacefully. In order for the planet to be more suitable for their inhabiting, they must eliminate sound, which makes humans an annoyance and problem for A Quiet Place’s monsters.