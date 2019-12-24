6 Reasons To Be Nervous For Disney's Live-Action Mulan

In the end, I know this may have sounded negative, but I’m actually really hopeful for this new live-action Mulan. Disney took a gamble with The Jungle Book, and that ended up great. So perhaps a newer take on Mulan will make this the greatest live-action Disney movie yet. Or maybe it will just end up falling on its face.

Either way, I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for a live-action version of Lilo and Stitch. Now that’s what I would call the last truly great hand-drawn Disney movie before they went fully CG. Because Ohana means family.