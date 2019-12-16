Daisy Ridley Teases Rey’s ‘Fricticious’ Relationship With Poe In The Rise Of Skywalker

Rey and Poe met in the final moments of The Last Jedi, when Rey arrives on Crait to rescue the remaining members of The Resistance. He sees her Force abilities lift tons of heavy boulders, and their relationship finally begin. Since The Rise of Skywalker will be set one year later, the pair of Resistance leaders have had the time to get close, and develop a rapport. It just happens to be one full of bickering and eye rolls.