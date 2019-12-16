Subscribe To Daisy Ridley Teases Rey’s ‘Fricticious’ Relationship With Poe In The Rise Of Skywalker Updates
After years of patiently waiting, the time is finally upon us. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will finally arrive this week, with J.J. Abrams wrapping up the current trilogy, and the nine-film story that began with A New Hope. Episode IX will finally unite the trio of new heroes, and send them on a new journey set a year after the events of the last movie. And now Daisy Ridley is teasing the "fricticious" relationship Rey and Poe will share in the upcoming blockbuster.
Despite being such major characters in the current trilogy, Rey and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron haven't really shared any scenes together. In fact, they only met for the first time during the conclusion of The Last Jedi. That'll change with Episode IX, and now Daisy Ridley has opened up about how they'll interact, saying:
Well, that sounds like a fun dynamic. It looks like Rey and Poe may be bickering a bit when we see them finally teaming up for The Rise of Skywalker. This should be fodder for plenty of comedic moments, helping to buoy the otherwise high-stakes movie.
Daisy Ridley's comments to JB Web TV are sure to excite the Star Wars fans who can't wait for the trio of new heroes to finally fight alongside each other. While J.J. Abrams set up the characters and settings for the trilogy in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi was famously helmed by Rian Johnson. Episode VII told a relatively contained story, which separated the three heroes on separate missions. Rey trained with Luke, Finn went to Canto Bight with Rose, and Poe staged a mutiny from within The Resistance.
Rey and Poe met in the final moments of The Last Jedi, when Rey arrives on Crait to rescue the remaining members of The Resistance. He sees her Force abilities lift tons of heavy boulders, and their relationship finally begin. Since The Rise of Skywalker will be set one year later, the pair of Resistance leaders have had the time to get close, and develop a rapport. It just happens to be one full of bickering and eye rolls.
The real story of The Rise of Skywalker is a mystery, as Lucasfilm is notoriously strict about its Star Wars security. But the ultimate fate of the galaxy will be decided, in a story that will wrap up the current trilogy and the overarching Skywalker Saga. That will even include Emperor Palpatine, despite his apparent death in Return of the Jedi.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.