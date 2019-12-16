The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Is Jacked Now, And His Wife Loves How People Are Freaking Out

Ummm...yeah, Kumail Nanjiani is looking absolutely incredible, and it seems nobody is enjoying the response to quite the degree that Emily Gordon is. She has been in the unique position of watching the entire transformation into an MCU superhero from the outside. In Nanjiani's original post, he thanks Gordon for putting up with his complaining, as the work required to get here certainly wasn't much fun. Having said that, it appears it worked out for everybody involved.