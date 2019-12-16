Ryan Reynolds Dubs 6 Underground, Poorly, In Hilarious Netflix Promo

Some actors do all their own stunts, and while that’s impressive, Ryan Reynolds shows he has some special skills of his own because he allegedly dubs all of his own movies, including 6 Underground, which we see here. We all know bad dubbing can ruin a movie experience, but here we have the original actor doing his own dubbing, so the voice fits with the person onscreen. Normally that would be a huge advantage, except for maybe in this instance.