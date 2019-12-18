12 Holiday-Themed Movies That Aren't Technically Christmas Movies, Including Die Hard

Batman Returns is yet another example of a film in which you have to ignore its dark moments to accept its holiday quality (and the fact that it had a toy deal with McDonald’s). When not subjecting its audience to comic book action and Tim Burton’s signature irreverent imagery, the movie is not without its holiday references, of course, such as Batman and Catwoman’s “kiss” under the mistletoe, Penguin releasing his goons on the city in a giant green box with a red bow, and the fact that it is always snowing in Gotham.