What You Need To Know About The New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Characters

Zorii Bliss has been described as a rogue and scoundrel who is from the planet of Kijimi, which will be introduced in The Rise of Skywalker. Not unlike Han Solo, Zorii has remained politically neutral during the long-standing conflict between the Resistance and First Order, thriving under the galaxy’s underside. She’s the leader of a group of smugglers called the Spice Runners of Kimiji. As Oscar Isaac has noted, she is an old friend of Poe’s who has a “checkered past” and “some questionable morals.” There’s a “sexual element” to their relationship, but things seemed to have left off “kind of messy” between the two. Will she help the Resistance during their desperate hour?