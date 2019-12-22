8 New Attractions Coming To Walt Disney World

Through the Disney Genie app, guests will be select what they do at Disney World and when they do it and enter the information into a custom itinerary to get the most out of their trip. This is a cool and long due innovation for the Disney park experience as it allows individuals and families to better organize their extremely busy visit to the resort. One of the best things about the Genie is the fact that guests will be able to sync the app with the MagicBand during their stay.