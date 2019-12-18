What Jumanji 4 Should Be About, Based On The Next Level's Ending

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a surprise success two years ago that brought in just short of a billion dollars at the global box office. The sequel was quickly greenlit and now Jumanji: The Next Level is off to an even better start, already accumulating $216 million in global ticket sales. While we still have to wait and see how the new movie holds up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it seems like the franchise has another hit on its hands, and that probably means we'll be getting a fourth Jumanji movie before too long.