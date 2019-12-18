Subscribe To Bummer, Don’t Expect The Suicide Squad Footage Anytime Soon Updates
With the lukewarm praises of Justice League and David Ayer’s Suicide Squad not too long ago, the future of the DCEU wasn’t looking too bright. Those expectations have been flipped on its head within the last year with the success of Aquaman, Shazam! and Joker. Warner Bros has also been lining on its ducks in a row for the future of the franchise with some exciting upcoming films, such as Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.
Regarding that last one, comic book fans are curious about how the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will adapt Task Force X following David Ayer’s take in 2016. The film already started rolling its cameras back in September, and fans are starting to get curious about what James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will look like. However, it sounds like they'll need to be patient for some time. Gunn recently said this about any “first look” footage being shared with the public:
James Gunn provided that answer when a fan asked the filmmaker via Instagram if there will be a first look at The Suicide Squad anytime soon. It doesn’t sounds like its happening anytime soon, but he did share a Christmas-themed Suicide Squad image, commenting “for now I give you this cake.” Check it out below:
If you look closely, the gingerbread house display is packed with familiar characters to be seen in the film. Harley Quinn is front and center per usual, with Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag hanging out on the outer corners. Some yet to be introduced X Task Force members such as King Shark are in the background – maybe it’s a tease for what to expect in the movie? It could even be a prop from the film.
Before The Suicide Squad arrives, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn will return for Birds of Prey in February. The role will see Harley breaking free from her relationship with the Joker in an R-rated film that will introduce a badass female crew. Considering the recent $1 billion success of Joker, Warner Bros is reportedly aiming for more R-rated releases, and James Gunn’s the Suicide Squad might go this route as well.
The Suicide Squad has a packed cast that includes John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Viola Davis and Idris Elba – who is having fun teasing his unknown role. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until August 6, 2021. After he finishes up the DC film, James Gunn will move to finally finishing the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.