7 New Disney Movies Coming In 2020

The spell to resurrect him goes awry, leaving only his lower body half (legs and hips) in their world, with the rest remaining in the afterworld. Ian and his brother, Barley (Chris Pratt) embark on an adventure to find replacement parts to finish their father’s temporary resurrection. Monsters University director Dan Scanlon returns to direct this Pixar animation. Dan Scanlon based the premise of Onward on his own life. His father passed away when his brother was three and the film uses his relationship with his own brother as inspiration. This Disney moviehits theaters on March 6, 2020. Onward looks like an ideal addition to the Pixar collection with its amusing characters, and its very sentimental and relatable story of Ian and Barley’s brotherly bond, and their desire to see their father.