What John Boyega Really Wanted To Emphasize With Finn For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

It’s certainly a sensible approach given where we last left Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Fans will remember that he was fully prepared to give his life for the Resistance in aim of stopping a battering ram from ending the movement, demonstrating how he had grown and how his perspective had shifted. That was the move of a confident character, so it makes all kinds of sense that aspect of his personality would only further develop over the course of the next year – which is where Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker picks up the story.