7 Biggest WTF Moments In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

And yet, that's not exactly what happened. Hux was barely around in The Rise of Skywalker until the sequence where he revealed himself to be the spy in The First Order. This in itself wasn't necessarily all that shocking and was sort of fitting, given Hux explained he was doing it not to help the Resistance, but to damage Kylo Ren, which sounds exactly like something Hux would do. However, the next time we saw him, he was revealed to be the spy and was killed, just like that. A pretty unceremonious end to somebody who was really one of the major villains of this trilogy.