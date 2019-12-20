It’s Time For the Jumanji Franchise To Connect With Zathura Again

Jon Favreau’s Zathura Was Packed With Talent And Adventure

There are a lot of ways Zathura could reach the big screen, but let’s first go back to the roots of the movie. As far as the talent goes, it was ahead of its time. A young Josh Hutcherson, who would go on to star in The Hunger Games movies and the Future Man television series, had a leading role in the movie when he was 14. Kristen Stewart played his older sister, a few years before her time as Bella in the Twilight series and long before she became a Charlie’s Angel or an award-winning indie darling. The funny Dax Shepard of The Ranch and Bless This Mess played the astronaut who becomes stuck in the game – similar to what happens to Robin Williams’ character in Jumanji.