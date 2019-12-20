Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Ending - What Happens, And What It All Means

Saying Goodbye To New Friends And Old

We say goodbye to friends new and old in the final scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) finally gets a medal awarded to him (the one he didn't get at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope), as Han’s medal is given to him by Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) after Leia dies. Meanwhile, Poe and his old flame Zorri Bliss (Keri Russell) nod to each other from across the tarmac, hinting at the potential of this on again/off again couple to be very much on again. Even Lando gets an interesting send-off, seemingly set to jet off with Jannah (Naomi Ackie) and help her find where she came from before being kidnapped by The First Order.