J.J. Abrams Responds To Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker Criticism

No, I would say that they’re right. The people who love it more than anything are also right. I was asked just seven hours ago in another country, ‘So how do you go about pleasing everyone?’ I was like’ What…?’ Not to say that should be what anyone tries to do anyway, but how would one go about it? Especially with Star Wars. I don't need to tell anyone here, we live in a moment where everything immediately seems to default to outrage. There is an MO of either: ‘It’s exactly as I see it, or you’re my enemy.' ... It’s a crazy thing that there is such a norm that seems to be void of nuance and compassion — and this is not [a phenomenon] about Star Wars, this is about everything. ... It's a crazy moment, so we knew starting this any decision we made -- a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision -- would please someone and infuriate someone else. And they're all right.