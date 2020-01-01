The 10 Best Dwayne Johnson Movies, Ranked

What makes Hobbs and Shaw work is just how ludicrous it all is. I can’t think of another movie where Dwayne Johnson quotes Nietzsche with a straight face and then flexes his bicep, but you better believe it’s in Hobbs and Shaw. And the action is second to none. Chain linking cars together to take down a helicopter shouldn’t work, but it does. The chemistry with Jason Statham also works much better than it should. Their machismo bantering doesn’t really get tiresome at all throughout its entire runtime. Plus, I just love how Dwayne Johnson used the success of this movie as a platform to add fuel to fire of his feud with Tyrese Gibson. That’s probably the most WWE thing Dwayne Johnson has ever done since he’s broken through in Hollywood. And I expect nothing less from a man who made his name in pro wrestling.