Moana 2 Is In, The TV Show Is Out, And We Already Have A First Look And Impending Release Date
That's right, there's more than one Moana movie coming up.
Moana’s time on the big screen isn’t done just yet, and I’m not just talking about that upcoming live-action remake featuring the return of Dwayne Johnson as Maui. A few years back, it was announced at a Moana TV series was being developed for Disney+ subscribers. Well, that project been thrown out in favor of Moana 2 happening as a film sequel, and we also have our first look and an impending release date for the upcoming Disney movie.
This shift from the small to the big screen was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger today ahead of the company’s fiscal 1st quarter earnings report. This news was accompanied by a quick snippet of the sequel that can be viewed below, and for those of you especially jazzed to see more from this corner of Disney animation, you won’t have to wait that long. Moana 2 has been slated on the 2024 movies calendar for a November 27 premiere.
This teaser video was also accompanied by the following plot synopsis:
More to come...
