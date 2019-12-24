What Was Finn Going To Say To Rey In Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker?

But does that really make sense? The idea of an imminent death confession is that a character is meant to blurt out something that they previously couldn’t summon the courage to say in normal conversation. Do we really believe that Finn would have any kind of issue telling Rey that he believes he has his own special connection to the Force? There’s nothing in any of the movies that suggests the heroine would have any kind of negative reaction to that information. To the contrary, she probably would have loved hearing it, and would have imparted some of the wisdom she took from her lessons with Luke Skywalker.