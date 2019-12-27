Walt Disney World And Disneyland Add Multiple Rise of Skywalker Locations To Star Tours Written By Dirk Libbey

Copy to clipboard The following story includes items that are spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker**.** Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is here, and the new movie expands the galaxy far, far away possibly more than any single film before it. We visit several new worlds and meet a host of new characters as we bring the Skywalker Saga to an end. However, if you want to visit some of those worlds again, you can do so in a very special way now by visiting Walt Disney World and Disneyland, as Rise of Skywalker locations have been added to the popular Star Tours attraction. Star Tours has been around since 1987 but following a major ride overhaul in 2011, the current attraction randomizes destinations from all three Star Wars trilogies to give guests a unique combination of experiences every time. Previously, Star Tours added the Jakku desert when Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened, as well as the salt planet Crait when Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out. Following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, two new locations have been added to Stat Tours, we knew the ocean moon Kef Bir, was being added, but in addition, the ride now includes the attack on an army of Star Destroyers in the skies above Exegol. The Star Destroyer attack is especially perfect for Star Tours to join in on. The final battle of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, includes an attack by a massive armada of random Star Wars crafts, and it appears the Star Tours Starspeeder 1000 simply becomes one of them. One wonders if the craft is actually visible in the movie. The newest trilogy cast member to join Star Tours is Billy Dee Williams, as the Star Tours ship will receive a message from Lando during the battle of Exegol. John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are also part of the attraction thanks to the previous additions. One fun new addition to the attraction has your Star Tours pilot, C-3PO, say "Artoo, we just passed the Endor moon." It's a nod to the original version of Star Tours, where the pilot R3x, who is now a DJ at Star Tours: Galaxy's Edge, said the same thing. Interestingly, the OC Register reports that there is at least one more new addition coming to Star Tours, but it's not there yet. Right now the randomization of Star Tours isn't being used, so that everybody getting on the ride gets to see the new material. At some point that will end and the randomization will be back, and when that happens Rey will be added into the attraction as well. She's apparently being added into the Jakku section. Walt Disney Imagineering's Tom Fitzgerald tells the OC Register that like the Skywalker Saga, this could be the wrap-up for Star Tours. While the ride includes some part of the two most recent trilogies, and even some nods to the original trilogy, segments have been limited to Skywalker Saga films, and so it's possible that nothing new could be getting added to the ride in the future. An end date to the Rise of Skywalker focused version of Star Tours has not been announced, but you can likely experience it for the next couple months at both Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and at Disneyland.

