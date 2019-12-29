Star Wars Box Office: How Rise Of Skywalker's Second Weekend Compared To Previous Movies

Also, it's worth noting that Little Women just barely edged out Frozen II, which continues to perform like you might expect a Frozen movie to perform in the holidays. Also, Jumanji: The Next Level is quietly slaying, and I say quietly because all of the talk is about Star Wars -- and the new movie's merits, demerits, and money -- and not Jumanji. Remember when Welcome to the Jungle shocked everyone by doing so well? No one is surprised anymore -- and it has yet to take over as #1 -- so it's going largely unheralded, apart from the cast's promotions.