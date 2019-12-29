Henry Cavill's New Shirtless Superman Justice League Photo Arrived Just In Time For The Witcher Hype

With its debut last week already spawning memes and interest in how Season 2 will propel The Witcher into less complicated territory for fans to enjoy, the new series is making the rounds on fan driven commentary platforms. All it takes is a mere mention of one of the cast members, and boom: another coin is tossed to Geralt’s pop culture imprint; something that makes the hellish diet Henry Cavill endured to become the chatacter all the more rewarding.