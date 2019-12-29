The Cats Movie Bombed Hard, Here's How Much It May Lose

So yeah, it’s safe to say that Cats is a gigantic box office bomb, one which will surely haunt Universal in the years to come. This is on top of Cats earning a critical thrashing, ranking at 18% among critics and earning a 54% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively, and receiving a C+ on Cinemascope. Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood was left speechless by how much worse Cats was than she thought it would be, and James Corden, one of the stars, didn’t even bother to see the movie after hearing how terrible it was.